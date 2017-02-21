Cove-based nonprofit receives truck from Toyota

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

A contingent from Copperas Cove joined others from the Central Texas area for a special delivery at Toyota of Killeen on Friday afternoon.

Joann Courtland, director of Operation Stand Down Central Texas, was there to pick up the keys to a brand-new truck given to her organization from Toyota.

Courtland first learned on Jan. 19 while attending the Black Tie and Boots Inaugural Ball in Washington, D.C., that Gulf Coast Toyota was donating a 2017 Toyota Tundra to OSDCT, which aids homeless veterans in the Central Texas area.

