CCLP/LYNETTE SOWELL - Joann Courtland, director of Operation Stand Down Central Texas, is all smiles on Friday afternoon after receiving the keys to a 2017 Toyota Tundra at Toyota of Killeen. OSDCT was selected by Congressman Roger Williams’ (R-Austin) office to receive the one-of-a-kind Black Tie & Boots Edition Tundra from Gulf Coast Toyota.

Cove-based nonprofit receives truck from Toyota

Tue, 2017-02-21 05:00 News Staff

By LYNETTE SOWELL
Cove Leader-Press

A contingent from Copperas Cove joined others from the Central Texas area for a special delivery at Toyota of Killeen on Friday afternoon.

Joann Courtland, director of Operation Stand Down Central Texas, was there to pick up the keys to a brand-new truck given to her organization from Toyota.

Courtland first learned on Jan. 19 while attending the Black Tie and Boots Inaugural Ball in Washington, D.C., that Gulf Coast Toyota was donating a 2017 Toyota Tundra to OSDCT, which aids homeless veterans in the Central Texas area.

