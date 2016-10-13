Cove’s city manager a finalist for Palestine position

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Copperas Cove’s city manager, Andrea Gardner, was named Monday as one of three finalists for the city of Palestine, Texas, and has been invited along with the other two finalists, Jack Coleman and Kevin Coleman, for interviews on October 18 and 19.

Jack Coleman is a Navy veteran, rancher, business owner and CPA who has served on Palestine’s City Council and Buildings and Standards Commission, the East Texas Council of Governments Board of Directors, and the Trinity River Authority of Texas Board of Directors Resources Development Committee.

Kevin Coleman is the current city manager for the city of Yoakum, Texas, serving in that position since 2011. He previously worked as the Director of Development Services for the City of Kerrville, the Executive Director and Director of Construction for Abilene Habitat for Humanity, and the City Manager for Dewey, Oklahoma.

According to Monday's press release from the City of Palestine, the three were chosen from 40 applicants from 17 states, with 30 of those applicants having local government management experience and 19 having served as a city manager or assistant city manager. Strategic Government Resources (SGR) out of Keller, Texas, conducted the nationwide search.

“SGR’s recruitment and vetting process produced an impressive field of highly-qualified candidates with a wide range of experience,” the city announced in a press release.

January 2016 marked Gardner’s 10-year anniversary of employment with the City of Copperas Cove. Prior to her appointment as Copperas Cove’s city manager, Gardner was the assistant city manager and the city’s director of finance.

This isn’t the first time Gardner has been a finalist for a city manager position in another community. In November 2014, Gardner was one of five finalists for the city manager spot in Kyle, Texas. That city council selected Scott Sellers for that position, who was then city manager of Kilgore.

Prior to working for the City of Copperas Cove, Gardner was the Director of Finance for the City of Pearland and the Senior Budget Coordinator for the City of Pasadena.

Two Copperas Cove city council members responded to the news.

Place 2 councilman James Pierce Jr. is bringing the subject of Gardner’s contract to Thursday’s city council meeting.

“We are always free to test the waters from time to time, how else could we assess our value to an organization?” Pierce said. “It doesn't mean that they are seriously going to go through with it, but it is their right. She is doing a very good job here and I would like her to stay in Copperas Cove.”

Place 1 councilman David Morris also weighed in.

“This news is a few weeks old now (to the council). Andrea is a very talented and highly qualified employee so I am not surprised that she would make a short list. I don't fault her for trying to progress her career, looking at her options and keeping her interview skills honed. Palestine appears to be an attractive area to live.

She and I have discussed this and she knows I will support her decision. From my dealings with her, I feel she is not the type who will leave the city in a lurch and have complete faith in her and the decision she has to make. Personally I want her to stay and feel she does an excellent job with the resources on hand.”