County Commissioners Court bids Jack Wall farewell
Fri, 2016-12-30 05:00 News Staff
By CHUCK TAYLOR
Cove Leader-Press
This past Tuesday, the Coryell County Commissioners Court held its final meeting for 2016 and during a short agenda, the Commissioners held a short “roast” to honor Precinct 1 Commissioners Jack Wall as he has now completed his term of office.
County Judge John Firth proclaimed Dec. 27, 2016 as Jack Wall day throughout the county and read a proclamation which was presented to Wall. The proclamation recognized him for serving as commissioner for Precinct 1 from Jan. 1, 1997 to Dec. 31, 2016. Wall also from 1983 to 2012 on the board of directors for the Multi-County Water Supply Corporation, was past President of the Central Texas Council of Governments, a member of the Board of Directors of the Coryell Central Appraisal District,supported the AgriLife Extension Services programs and events with a fervent commitment and dedication to the 4-H Program, participants and young people. Wall also served as the Coryell County Fair Association President from 1986 to 1992.
In other business County Veterans Service Officer, Tony Smith announced the Dec. 31 is the last day for veterans to register for the Burn Pit.
There was no action taken on the County Burn Ban so fireworks over the holidays will be permitted in unincorporated areas of the county. The commissioners also approved the purchase of three new 2017 Ford Explorers for the Sheriff’s Department at a total cost of $136,000.
Judge Firth announced Governor Abbott has notified all state government agencies to expect a 4 percent reduction in funding for fiscal 2017.
Finally, as required by state law, the court approved the purchase of bonds for government agencies and school officials. The total cost for the bonding is $16,000.
