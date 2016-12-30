County Commissioners Court bids Jack Wall farewell

By CHUCK TAYLOR

Cove Leader-Press

This past Tuesday, the Coryell County Commissioners Court held its final meeting for 2016 and during a short agenda, the Commissioners held a short “roast” to honor Precinct 1 Commissioners Jack Wall as he has now completed his term of office.

County Judge John Firth proclaimed Dec. 27, 2016 as Jack Wall day throughout the county and read a proclamation which was presented to Wall. The proclamation recognized him for serving as commissioner for Precinct 1 from Jan. 1, 1997 to Dec. 31, 2016. Wall also from 1983 to 2012 on the board of directors for the Multi-County Water Supply Corporation, was past President of the Central Texas Council of Governments, a member of the Board of Directors of the Coryell Central Appraisal District,supported the AgriLife Extension Services programs and events with a fervent commitment and dedication to the 4-H Program, participants and young people. Wall also served as the Coryell County Fair Association President from 1986 to 1992.