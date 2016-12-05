Council to receive update on city’s capital improvement projects Tuesday night

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

During a 5 p.m. workshop on Tuesday, the City of Copperas Cove will be recognizing employees with five, 10 and 20 years of service. Also, city judge F.W. “Bill” Price will administer the oath of office to Kirby Lack for place 5 on the city council.

City Manager Andrea Gardner will give an update to the council on the city’s capital improvement projects, to include the new water meters being installed for city utility customers, the Information Systems building project, the Avenue D and downtown revitalization project, Animal Control Department projects, Fire Station No. 2 relocation and the future Fire Station No. 4 project, upcoming library renovations, as well as the parks improvement projects from 2017-2021, along with drainage, wastewater, and sewer projects.

At the 6 p.m. meeting following the workshop, two public hearings followed by action are on the agenda for tonight. The first is a public hearing and action on an ordinance amending the fiscal year 2015-2016 budget.

The next hearing is the second public hearing with action to follow on an ordinance amending the city’s fiscal year 2016-2017 budget.

Mayor Frank Seffrood will also be giving his recommendation for the appointment of a mayor pro tem, which will be voted on by the council.

Arin Newberry, branch director of the Boys & Girls Club of Copperas Cove will be making a presentation about the activities and expenses associated with the 2016 Music at the Gap Reloaded music festival. The council will consider and act upon authorizing payment with hotel occupancy tax funds of $5,000 for eligible expenses related to that event.

On the agenda is the council’s evaluation and reappointment of the city’s Municipal Court judge, as well as evaluating the services of the city’s Municipal Court associate judge.

The subject of carrying handguns, concealed or otherwise, at city meetings is up for discussion and direction by the council again. It was previously the subject of a workshop in November.

The council will consider and act upon a proposed resolution that would amend the city’s personnel policy where it concerns employee performance appraisal, which would have an effective date of Jan. 1, 2017.

The final plats for Heartwood Park Phase II and Creekside Hills Phase I are up for approval by the council this evening. The plats were already approved last week by the city’s planning and zoning commission.

The council is being asked to give its official stamp of approval on an ordinance that would approve the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages within the City of Copperas Cove.

The newly formed Quality of Life Advisory Board will have members appointed tonight by the council. This board replaces the Parks Advisory Board and Golf Course Advisory Board.

Consideration and action on approval of an ordinance amending the Capital Outlay Plan for Fiscal Year (FY) 2017-2021 and amending the official Capital Outlay Plan for Fiscal Year 2017.

Consideration and action on approval of an ordinance amending the Capital Improvements Plan for FY 2017-2021 and amending the official Capital Improvements Plan for Fiscal Year 2017.

The city is asking for approval on awarding a bid and authorizing the city manager to execute a contract with MK Painting for the award of a bid to rehabilitate the concrete water tank at the Killeen Water Plant.

The council will also make a decision about approving the General Legislative Policy of the City of Copperas Cove.

Consideration and action on an ordinance amending the Personnel Improvement Plan for FY 2017-2021 and the Position Listing for FY 2016-2017.

The City is asking for the council to approve an ordinance establishing the Convention and Visitors Bureau as a department of the City of Copperas Cove and to declare the department as the official Convention and Visitors Bureau for Copperas Cove.

The city could see more funds for local projects depending on the council’s decision on an option to close out the city’s revolving loan fund from the Texas Department of Agriculture.

The council will also take a vote on reimbursing funds paid by the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce for the Christmas parade which took place on Saturday.

The city is additionally seeking approval on an agreement between the City of Copperas Cove and the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance (HOTDA).

City Manager Andrea Gardner is requesting the council consider and take action on amending Exhibit A to ordinance 2013-65, which designates a qualified individual or individuals to perform the duties of the city manager in her absence or disability.

The workshop and meeting will take place at the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation, located at 210 S. 1st St.