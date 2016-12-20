Council to hold special meeting, Quality of Life board to meet

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove city council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. tomorrow in order to canvass the results of the Dec. 13 runoff election.

In that runoff, incumbent Dan Yancey will keep his place 3 position on the council, with Jay Manning receiving the majority of the votes to land a spot on city council place 4.

The other action item will be a request from city manager Andrea Gardner to authorize her to cast the city’s votes for eight board members to serve on the Texas Coalition for Affordable Power by Dec. 30.