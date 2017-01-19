Council approves PD as Internet Safe Exchange Zone

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Covites who buy and sell items online and arrange to meet up in public now have a designated safe place to do so, instead of meeting at a store parking lot or a residence.

On Tuesday night, the Copperas Cove city council unanimously approved designating the Copperas Cove Police Department as a Safe Exchange site, to allow residents to exchange online goods in order to prevent criminal activity when strangers meet up to exchange money for online purchases.

Sgt. Martin Ruiz told the council that the police department has 24-hour surveillance in the front parking lot as well as both public lobbies in the building.

This new provision won’t require any additional staffing so it won’t cost taxpayers a dime for the service when they arrange to meet up with a buyer or seller they’ve made contact with online at a site like Facebook or CraigsList.