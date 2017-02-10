Copperas Cove KFC to get remodel

Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise KBP Foods recently announced the remodel of its Copperas Cove restaurant as part of a multi-million dollar nationwide KFC brand revamp effort.

The restaurant’s dining room is set to close on just after Monday, Feb. 13, said Jessica Vervaecke, marketing coordinator with KBP Investments.

“The drive-thru will remain open for the entire remodel process,” she added.

Barry Dubin, Chief Development Officer of KBP Foods, said the company expects to invest over $40 million renovating about 200 KFCs, including their location in Copperas Cove.

The new KFC restaurant design places Colonel Sanders’ iconic image front and center. The remodeled restaurant’s exterior features sharp graphics in red and white to evoke the Colonel’s memorable white suit while alluding to striped tents, suggesting his remarkable instinct for showmanship. The interior includes family-style seating called the ‘Colonel’s table’, and a photo wall showcasing the Colonel’s legacy as one of the South’s original “celebrity chefs.”

Mike Kulp, President and CEO of KBP Foods, said, “The Colonel is central to everything Kentucky Fried Chicken stands for – doing things the hard way and serving the World’s Greatest Fried Chicken. I think the Colonel would be really happy with the look of these new KFCs.

“KBP Foods recently acquired these restaurants and the reinvestment is long overdue. I can’t wait for the people of Copperas Cove to see their new KFC”.

The Business 190 location is set to reopen at the beginning of March