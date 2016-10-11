City water customers to begin receiving new meters, utility department to accept payments only at utility office next week

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Starting today, Fathom Water Systems will begin changing out all the water meters for City of Copperas Cove utility customers and the company expects to complete the process within a couple months.

Meters will be replaced with the Neptune E-Coder Advanced Meter Infrastructure System.

In a press release issued by the city on Friday, the change-out is to “update aging equipment, improve water conservation and provide the data required for every resident to truly manage their individual water usage.”

Fathom contractors will be easily identified by name badges and vehicle magnets which easily identify them as subcontractors for the City of Copperas Cove. A letter and FAQ sheet was mailed to all customers this week. Door hangers will also be left on customer’s doors to notify them when the meter exchange will occur on their property, at which point customers should anticipate interruption of service for up to one hour.

Starting Monday, Oct. 17, all city utility account activations, deactivations and transfers must be completed online at www.copperascovetx.gov/utility_administration .

For residents without computer access, the city refers individuals to multiple computers available at the Copperas Cove Public Library, located at 501 S. Main St. The library is open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday-Thursday, and 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Payments are accepted at the utility office, located at 305 S. Main St., with tat office being open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

According to a press release from the city on Friday, this is due to the city currently reassigning personnel from the utility department, leaving minimum staffing at the current utility administration building.

The City of Copperas Cove recently entered into an agreement with FATHOM Water Management, Inc. for them to provide the FATHOM Smart Grid for Water.

This company will be managing the infrastructure, software, services and utility billing and customer care operations for the city’s utility customers.

The service will include real-time access to customers’ water usage and billing information, while also improving utility revenue and overall operations with data-driven insights.

“The city is excited to progress with the implementation process and looks forward to streamlined utility operations and enhanced services for our customers in the very near future,’ stated the city’s Public Information Officer, Kevin Keller.

Any further questions may be directed to him at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221.