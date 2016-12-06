City holds tree lighting event to kickoff season

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The City of Copperas Cove’s Parks & Recreation Department hosted the city’s annual tree lighting at Copperas Cove City Park for the second year, with numbers down compared to last year.

“We had roughly 1,000 people in attendance,” said Sarah Rodriguez, the city’s tourism and information coordinator. “There were about 200 cars that came through and we had several walk-ins.”

Prior to last year, the event had been held near the Copperas Cove Public Library, but with the planned construction near the site of the previous tree lighting, the event was moved in 2015.