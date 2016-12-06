Home
CCLP/LEE LETZER - Santa makes his way to the christmas tree during the tree lighting ceremony, Thursday at Copperas Cove City Park.

City holds tree lighting event to kickoff season

Tue, 2016-12-06 05:00 News Staff
By LYNETTE SOWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
The City of Copperas Cove’s Parks & Recreation Department hosted the city’s annual tree lighting at Copperas Cove City Park for the second year, with numbers down compared to last year.
 
“We had roughly 1,000 people in attendance,” said Sarah Rodriguez, the city’s tourism and information coordinator. “There were about 200 cars that came through and we had several walk-ins.”
 
Prior to last year, the event had been held near the Copperas Cove Public Library, but with the planned construction near the site of the previous tree lighting, the event was moved in 2015.
 

Copperas Cove Leader Press

2210 U.S. 190
Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Phone:(254) 547-4207

 