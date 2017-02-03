City hires public works director

Special to Leader-Press

The City of Copperas Cove announced that Michael Cleghorn has accepted the position of Public Works Director and began his employment on Jan. 17.

Cleghorn is a native Texan, born and raised in Humble, Texas. Following graduation from Humble High School, he went on to receive a bachelor in science degree in liberal arts from Excelsior College in Albany, New York. He also graduates in May 2017 from Texas A&M University Central Texas via the Masters in Management and Leadership program. Cleghorn and his wife, Margret, reside in Harker Heights, and they enjoy spending time with their four children and four grandchildren.

He is a retired U.S. Army combat veteran with 21 years of service. During his military career, he held numerous leadership positions, with extensive training in electronics, logistics, maintenance, and personnel.

Since retiring from the military in 2004, Cleghorn has held several positions in Texas municipal government beginning with the City of Crockett as the Director of Solid Waste for six years, the City of Lufkin for one and a half years as the Assistant Director of Solid Waste, and four years as the Director of Solid Waste for the City of Killeen.