City Council to hold first meeting of 2017 tonight

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Members of the Copperas Cove city council will hold their first meeting of the new year at 6 p.m. tonight at the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation, located at 210 S. 1st St.

Part of the agenda includes a public hearing followed by action on an ordinance amending the city’s 2016-2017 budget. There will only be one hearing for the amendment because fund balance is not being used for this proposed amendment.

The General Fund requires a $20,000 transfer from departments within the fire department budget. The budget had included a grant match of $20,000; however, the fire department was not able to apply for the grant due to the short application period and the $20,000 would be shifted to the operations department to purchase protective equipment.