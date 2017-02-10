City’s sales tax revenues continue to rise

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

For the second month of the new year, Copperas Cove will be receiving a higher sales tax rebate check for February 2017 compared to February 2016.

This month’s check will be for $458,317.34, up 5.71 percent compared to the $433,529.02 the city received in February 2016, according to the monthly report released Wednesday from the office of state comptroller Glenn Hegar.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts will receive $858.6 million in local sales tax allocations for February, 1 percent less than in February 2016.

These allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2016 sales by businesses that report tax annually.

Totals for 2017 so far show Copperas Cove’s sales tax revenues to be up 8.16 percent for the year at $805,190.46, compared to a total of $744,429.93 at the same time last year.

The city of Gatesville will receive $195,883.68, down 5.85 percent from last February’s amount of $208,063.36, and overall up 0.03 percent from 2016.

In Lampasas County, the city of Kempner is receiving $12,779.39 in sales tax revenue, up 6.14 percent from February 2016’s amount of $12,039.97. Kempner is up 12.41 percent for 2017 compared to 2016. The sales tax revenue for the city of Lampasas is $182,050.81, up 0.12 percent from the $181,829.53 the city received.

Killeen’s monthly sales tax revenue totals $$2,251,983.85, up 1.47 percent from last February at $2,219,265.31 and up 383 percent overall for 2017.

Harker Heights saw a decrease of 1.37 percent with rebates totaling $$727,251.45, down from last February’s amount of $737,402.11. For 2017, Harker Heights’ sales tax revenue is up 0.09 percent. Belton will receive $496,378.93 in sales tax revenue for the month, down 2.41 percent from the $508,672.86 the city received in February 2016. Belton is up 0.08 percent for 2017, compared to 2016.

