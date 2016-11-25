Christmas tree lighting set for Thursday at City Park

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The City of Copperas Cove’s parks department is hosting the city’s tree lighting ceremony on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at City Park, located at 1206 West Ave. B.

Admission is $5 per carload, with onsite food trucks and vendors, along with live entertainment.

A map and schedule of events will be provided to the public at the entrance, said Sarah Rodriguez with the Parks & Recreation Department.

As in past years, one family will be selected during the evening to officially light the Copperas Cove Christmas tree.

Families can sign up at the Rotary Club pavilion that night, with the name being drawn just prior to flipping the switch at 6 p.m.

Santa himself will also pay a special visit to the tree lighting, and there will be a live nativity on display as well.

Live entertainment will be provided by Will Janke from 5-7 p.m. Holly Tucker, who also performed at the Fall-o-ween festival in October, returns to perform from 7:00 until 9 p.m.

New this year in addition to the live music is a snow globe contest, with categories including preschool, elementary, junior high, high school, and age 18+. The contest is free and snow globe judging takes place at 6:30 p.m.

Ticketed activities include a bounce house, obstacle course and hayrides, with activities requiring no more than 2 tickets.

There will be pony rides and a petting zoo for $5 each, to be paid directly to the vendor.

The event has been sponsored by BSP Engineers, Chick-fil-A of Copperas Cove, Cinergy Cinemas, Chipotle and Shawn Camp Insurance.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation department at 254-542-2719.