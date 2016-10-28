Christmas parade was off, now it is back on

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Within a 24-hour period from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, the Christmas parade in Copperas Cove was cancelled, then was back on again.

The Chamber of Commerce sent out an email on Wednesday and posted a notice of apology on Facebook which created a firestorm, with some user comments blaming City of Copperas Cove, the council and also the city manager for the chamber’s decision.

The Chamber’s Facebook post stated that “the decision was made due to the increase in the city fees. The Chamber does not feel it is right to charge a high entry fee for participants to cover the city fees.”

Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce board chair Butch Ronne said Wednesday’s decision to cancel the Christmas parade almost felt “like canceling Christmas.”

For the past three years, the Armed Services YMCA has held the parade in Copperas Cove, but wasn’t able to this year and turned it back over to the chamber.

About two weeks ago, the chamber had announced registration was open for the Christmas parade, this year including a $20 entry fee for those wishing to march or put a float in the parade to offset costs to the chamber.

Fees charged by the City of Copperas Cove will total $528.08, but Ronne said there are more costs than city fees for the Chamber to hold the parade, like renting porta-potties, paying for electricity and purchasing awards. Those additional costs, Ronne said, pushed the cost for holding the parade up to as much as $1,000 to $1,300, something he said the chamber board agreed it couldn’t afford. Rather than pass that cost via a $20 fee for groups marching in the parade or entering a float, the chamber decided to cancel on Wednesday. Ronne said the chamber board members who responded voted not to hold the parade this year, with the reason being the costs the chamber would incur.