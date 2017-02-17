Casting company calling for extras in Nat Geo miniseries

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Locals have the opportunity to answer a casting call from Austin-based Brock Allen Casting for a Nat Geo miniseries set to begin filming next month in the Fort Hood, Killeen, and Austin areas.

Brock Allen Casting is looking for background extras during the filming which will run from March through July. All positions are paid, with males and females of all ages, all ethnicities needed. Overtime will be paid for shifts longer than eight hours, and rates for specialty roles will vary.

Specialty skills needed include military experience, firearms and weapons, paramedic/nurses, military vehicle driving experience.

Various roles include U.S. soldiers and civilians, Army wives, as well as Iraqi soldiers, militants and civilians.

Those interested in applying for an extra role should email their contact information, their availability from March through June, along with a current photo to longroadhomeba@gmail.com. To work on Fort Hood, individuals must also pass a background check.

The eight-hour miniseries, “The Long Road Home” is based on the book by Martha Raddatz, which tells the story of the battle to rescue a First Cavalry platoon following an ambush on April 4, 2004, in Sadr City, Baghdad.

Executive producers are Mike Medavoy, Jason Clark, Benjamin Anderson and Edward McGurn, with the story adapted by screenwriter and executive producer Mikko Alanne.

“With The Long Road Home, we’re going to tell the inspiring story of the selfless heroism and bravery of U.S. soldiers in extraordinary and terrifying circumstances. We’re also going to shine a light on the sisterhood formed by their wives on the homefront as they rally around each other awaiting news of their husbands’ fates,” said National Geographic Channel executive vice president and head of global scripted programming and development Carolyn Bernstein when the announcement was made last summer that Nat Geo gave the green light for the project. “We are so pleased to partner with Mike Medavoy, a producer with a remarkable list of credits, including some of cinema’s most iconic military dramas, along with Jason Clark, president of Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door Productions, and Mikko Alanne to bring the universal and timeless story of these courageous warriors and their equally courageous wives to Nat Geo.”

