Blue Santa holds pancake fundraiser

By DAVID J. HARDIN

Cove Leader-Press

Blue Santa of Copperas Cove held a pancake breakfast fundraiser at Applebee’s on Saturday.

This was one of many fundraisers held throughout the year and these events help raise monetary donations from members of the community to provide Christmas gifts for Copperas Cove and Pidcoke children who otherwise wouldn’t have gifts to open on Christmas morning.

Applebee’s hosted the event from 8 to 10 a.m., and people bought tickets for $8. With this ticket, diners were treated to an all-you-can-eat breakfast which included pancakes, eggs, sausage links, and home fries. For the beverages, there was coffee, water, and orange juice.