Bill Minton selected for Golden Deeds

By DAVID J. HARDIN

Cove Leader-Press

Smiles abounded on Saturday night at the Holy Family Catholic Church Social Hall as the Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove honored Billy Minton with its Book of Golden Deeds Award.

This was the Noon Exchange Club’s second Annual Golden Deeds Banquet. Noon Exchange Club President Inez Faison served as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening.

The night began with introductions of special people who attended like Copperas Cove’s mayor, Frank Seffrood, and his wife, Rita, incoming Noon Exchange President Mike Blount, and Pastor Brian Hawkins who gave the invocation and benediction. As dinner was about to be served, a slideshow was presented about Minton’s life.