Barking Oaks raising funds for Cove animal shelter in January

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

For more than 20 years, Hansy Howard, owner of Barking Oaks Pet Salon, has dedicated her career to making dogs look and feel their best.

Howard, who along with her husband, Sam Guinn, owns the combination pet grooming salon and shop in Copperas Cove, also owns Barking Oaks Pet Resort in Temple.

Recently, Howard and Guinn dedicated one entire day of business at the Cove salon to providing more than 20 baths for the adoptable dogs at the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter on Dec. 13. They also raised more than $100 for the shelter that day, and offered pictures with Guinn dressed up as Santa.