Annual Oakalla VFD fajita dinner feeds hundreds

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Hundreds of hungry appetites were satisfied at the Oakalla Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday evening as the department and the local community came together for OVFD’s annual fajita dinner and auction.

Held the first Saturday of November for decades, the night serves as one of two major fundraisers for the department each year.

Fire department president Adam Ramos spearheaded the event, which included overseeing the preparation of 200 pounds of beef and 200 pounds of chicken to make the fajitas, which were served up along with grilled peppers and onions, seasoned refried beans and rice, along with fajita fixings to include lettuce, cheese and sour cream.