Annual CCHS Wind Ensemble and Heights Concert Band event slated for Thursday

By DEBORAH KELLEY

Special to Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove High School Wind Ensemble and The Heights Concert Band will perform in “An Evening of Music” on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Lea Ledger Auditorium, 400 S. 25th Street.

This is the premiere performance of the 2016-2017 Wind Ensemble as well as the debut of CCISD Director of Bands Tony Chapa as the conductor of this band. The CCHS Wind Ensemble is the varsity band comprised of student musicians selected by an audition process. Members must display advanced skill on their instruments and also meet academic requirements.

“ I’m excited to premier the Wind Ensemble almost immediately after a very successful marching band season,” Chapa said. “I’m proud of what the kids have accomplished in such a very short span of rehearsal time due to a very busy competition and football schedule.”

The Wind Ensemble will play contemporary wind band pieces composed by Samuel R. Hazo, Rossano Galante and Rick Kirby. Hazo’s “Arabesque” is a piece highlighted by delicate Middle Eastern solo work and exciting full-ensemble rapid and challenging rhythmic patterns. “The Water is Wide,” a beloved Irish folksong arranged for band by Kirby, features a soaring melody line that is challenging in its simplicity.

The CCHS Wind Ensemble’s performance will be followed by a performance by The Heights Concert Band. This community band, founded in 1978, is made up of adult musicians under the direction of Carlton R. Morris. Over the years, the band has performed all over Central Texas. Its selections for the evening include John Philip Sousa’s “Right Left March,” a band arrangement of Verdi’s “Nabucco Overture,” and Leroy Anderson’s classic “Blue Tango.

Ryan Stewart, the Copperas Cove Junior High director and a featured soloist at this concert, will play Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto, Mvmt. No. 3 accompanied by The Heights Concert Band. The band will also feature Dan Hermann soloing on trombone with “You Lift Me Up” arranged by Ken C. Wood.

Wood is a former U. S. Army Bandsman and has over 80 Euphonium solos in his current repertoire. As a composer, he has published over twenty pieces for band. He studied Euphonium at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. The audience will hear several of his arrangements and compositions during the evening including his well-loved circus march, “Barnburner.”

Xavier Wells, a senior in the Wind Ensemble, has played percussion since sixth grade.

“ One of my favorite pieces on this concert is “Arabesque” by Hazo because it features percussion and is fun and challenging,” Wells said.

Courtney MacMurray is a sophomore flutist in the Wind Ensemble.

“ I’m nervous and excited about this concert because it is my first concert in the Wind Ensemble,” MacMurray said. “This band is so talented and I’m honored to play with them.”