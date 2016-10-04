22nd annual Herb & Art Festival set for Saturday

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The 22nd annual Herb & Art Festival, hosted by the Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center along with the Lampasas Association for the Arts, is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This year’s festival theme is “Jammin’ With Art In The Park” and the daylong event will take place at Campbell Park in the Sculpture Garden.

This year’s event features fine art along with a sculpture dedication to Reid Schaub, an assortment of vendors, Texas wines and craft beers, live music, and a children’s area.