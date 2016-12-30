2016 WRAPS UP

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Copperas Cove entered the year 2016 with the Copperas Cove city council making its first resolution of the new year to dedicate Fire Station No. 2 as the John A. Hull Fire Station. The resolution cited the former mayor’s long history and time of service to the city as well as Coryell County.

Located at 2401 W. FM 1113, near the intersection of F.M. 1113 and Grimes Crossing Road, the new station was dedicated on March 2, but wasn’t occupied until Aug. 10 due to issues with the project to be corrected by the builder. The project that was begun in October 2014 also underwent a number of delays.

A statewide change by the 2015 Texas legislature took effect on Jan. 1, 2016, when the state of Texas became the 45th state to legalize the open carry of holstered handguns by those with concealed handgun licenses. Locally, Whataburger, H-E-B and Applebees posted 30.07 signs which prohibited the open carry of handguns, with Applebees, also having 30.06 signs posted which prohibit the carrying of any handgun, concealed or otherwise. Statewide, a number of retailers and restaurants banned open carry In August, Texas public universities like nearby Texas A&M Central Texas began allowing open carry. In 2017, two-year public junior colleges will allow open carry.

Also in January, former CCISD teacher’s aide Amy Mainville was sentenced to 20 years’ probation in a plea agreement on charges of an improper relationship between a teacher and student, and a sexual relationship with a student after being arrested and charged in September 2014.

Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church held its 18th annual Unity Walk on the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., and awarded scholarships to five local students, among them Alex Wilson and Kaylyn Kirkpatrick.