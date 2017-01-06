1040 NOT SO EZ SHOT IN COVE

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The efforts of a local film production company will come to life on the big screen in Copperas Cove on Thursday, Jan. 12, when “1040 Not So EZ premieres at Cinergy Cinema.

Moviegoers should expect to see some familiar Copperas Cove locations on screen, as the movie was filmed in Copperas Cove, Killeen and Harker Heights.

“We filmed at Top’s Pizza and Lil Tex Restaurant,” said Andre Hillard, who owns Cinemahilll Productions, an independent film production company, along with his wife, Lucrisa. “We met at Shipley Do-Nuts and used that as our hub where we did all of the readings (for four months) prior to shooting. They were gracious enough to let us meet there.”

Other locations in the area where scenes were shot included places like the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, The Vault night club as well as the Killeen Memorial Park, a recording studio, and several private homes locally.

The movie’s storyline revolves around a Ponzi scheme gone bad when an Army sergeant and his buddies try to make it rich by outsmarting the government, the law and their own hometown.

Lucrisa Hillard weighed in on what it feels to see their dream of making a movie come to fruition.

“We’re filled with so many emotions as we come together with the cast and crew to share this amazing experience,” said Lucrisa Hillard. “What we hope to achieve is for the current actors and actresses to receive recognition and add to their resume’, as well as let other production companies know that there is excellent talent in the Bell and Coryell county area, Killeen, Harker Heights, and Copperas Cove area.”

Andre said businesses locally were very cooperative with allowing Cinemahill to come in and shoot the movie.

“The movie production process was challenging and rewarding, at the same time, providing opportunities and created a learning environment for our production company and many first-time actors,” said Andre Hillard. “The takeaway allowed us to assess our ability for future productions in the area and hopefully invite other production companies to do the same.”

Hillard said shooting the film took 12 days, but the process of making the story itself began in 2013. After the 12 days of shooting came about six months of post-production, which included editing and soundtrack, he added.

Hillard, who also wrote the screenplay for 1040 Not So EZ, based the film on his experiences helping fellow soldiers at an on-post tax center. Before coming to Fort Hood, the Hillards had hoped to make the film in Georgia, but Andre was transferred to Fort Hood, so they took up the film again when coming to Texas.

1040 Not So EZ will release in April 2017 at selected theaters.

The Hillards are already looking ahead to their next film project to begin in November 2017, titled “Absence of Heart”.

General admission tickets to attend the red carpet premiere are $10.55 each and are currently on sale online only at www.cinemahillproductions.com . Attendees will also receive a copy of the movie soundtrack and poster.

The red carpet event, featuring the movie’s cast and crew, begins at 6:30 p.m., with the film screening to kick off at 7:15 p.m.

For more information, visit the website above or call (706) 339-4144.