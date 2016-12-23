Students rotate through holiday reading stations

Special to Leader-Press

Fairview-Miss Jewell students and teachers enjoyed a twist on learning by celebrating reading campus-wide through creative stations. Classes in every grade level rotated to a combined 12 different stations.

Several of the stations utilized instructional, how-to presentation formats, said librarian Cristine Ragland.

“Students relied on previously taught skills to follow instructions on how to make pop-up greeting cards. Students previously learned about the work of illustrator Robert Sabuda and studied his work prior to creating pop-up cards of their own. In observing Sabuda’s work, students learned that illustrating books is more than just pencil and paper drawing,” Ragland said. “Students listened to an audio reading of The Night Before Christmas as told by the Boston Pops Orchestra and then read the book version that featured Sabuda’s work. The children were fascinated with the technical difficulty that went into this illustration and were excited to be able to create their own pop-up cards.”

Two different computer stations focused on the integration of technology skills in reading. At one station, students had to revise and edit their digital gingerbread house. Focusing on Texas Essential Knowledge Skills such as input, revising, editing, saving, and reviewing digital citizenship, students created digital snowflakes.

Another station was an Ebook reading of The Polar Express narrated by Liam Neeson. After listening to and viewing the story, students had the opportunity to share through discussion their reflective thoughts on giving someone a gift that is meaningful and from the heart. They were asked how and who would they choose to be kind to.

The Gingerbread House-making station required students to assemble the crackers, frosting, candy, and dried foods to create a gingerbread house while thinking about vocabulary used in math classes. Symmetry as well as patterns play an important role in the design of a gingerbread house.

Fifth grader Daniel Smith said the smell of the gingerbread house was amazing.

“As more things were added, the smell just traveled down the hallway,” he said, smiling.

The Science station of making snow was supervised by teacher Jeffrey Shores who explained the chemistry of the Instant Snow and then allowed students to make their own snow.

First grade teacher Joann Mendez appreciated that Shores’ teaching methods.

“Mr. Shores was able to take the same lesson about snow and modify the vocabulary so that it was meaningful to my first grade class without losing any part of the science in the lesson,” Mendez said.

Rounding out a great day of learning, the Fairview Jewell Library in conjunction with the PTO gave each student a brand new book. Jessica Jenkins is the PTO President

“I believe students need books of their own in their hands so they can appreciate all that reading means,” she said.