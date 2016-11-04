Oakalla VFD holding annual fajita dinner, auction tomorrow

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Oakalla Volunteer Fire Department is holding its annual fajita dinner and auction tomorrow from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the live auction starting at 7:00.

For $10 for adults and $5 for children, diners can have an all-you-can-eat fajita meal, including beef and chicken, along with sides.

The meal will also feature live entertainment from 5-7 p.m. by Texas Country music artist Hayden Huse prior to the auction. On display at the department will be an air evac unit.

Auction items usually include handcrafted goods, metal art, Western décor, household items, outdoor items, and more donated by local businesses and community members. In addition to the live auction, there will also be gun raffles.

Funds raised from the meal and auction will go to the fire department, which also gets some of its funding from Burnet County.

Oakalla VFD Chaplain David Nobles said events like the fajita dinner and auction help keep the department going by providing funds for various pieces of equipment the department needs.

“We do have a list we’re going off of. We’re going to get some wild land fire fighting gear. We’re getting ready to get some piston nozzles, that you can pump through a wall with, we do have a few things we’re getting right now, and this will help with that for sure,” Nobles said.

Past auctions have raised funds to help upgrade the department’s trucks and purchase new fire fighting equipment.

Oakalla VFW, based in Burnet County, also gives assistance to area fire departments when needed.

To get to Oakalla, take F.M. 2657 south for approximately 12 miles, then take a right on F.M. 963. The fire station will be on the left.

For more information, call (254) 462-3352.