Memorial held for Chief Molnes in June

The month of June kicked off with a pair of graduations, when 27 Crossroads High School students walked across the stage at Lea Ledger Auditorium to receive their diplomas on June 2. The following evening, 500 members of the Copperas Cove High School class of 2016 walked across the stage at the Bell County Expo Center. Laura Purvis and Kayla Wilson were valedictorian and salutatorian of their class, respectively. Following the graduation night, students had the chance to participate in Project Graduation overnight at Copperas Cove High School.

With graduation being a time of joy in Copperas Cove, the month of June also began with sorrow—that of saying a goodbye to Chief of Police Timothy Molnes, who passed away on May 30. Molnes was remembered in a memorial service on June 3 which was attended by family, friends, colleagues as well as representatives of area law enforcement agencies.

The subject of tourism events in Copperas Cove came up at the city council’s June 7 workshop, when Joe Brown, the city’s parks and recreation director, gave a presentation on how his department could handle tourism events for the city to also include hiring a tourism and events coordinator and “growing” several city events already in place, like the Safe Trick or Treat, the Christmas Tree Lighting, as well as the Polar Bear Swim in January. During the meeting which followed, the council voted 4-3 to release a little more than $61,000 in hotel occupancy tax funds to the chamber of commerce for events held from October 2015 through March 2016.

The National Mounted Warfare Foundation held its 2 annual Homecoming for Heroes II Gala on June 11 in Oakalla, raising more than $35,000 for phase 1 of the mounted warfare museum to be built on Fort Hood, which has donated the property for the museum. So far, a little more than $18.1 million has been raised.

During June and July, the Copperas Cove Public Library held its annual summer reading program, featuring activities and shows for toddlers all the way to teens. This year’s focus had a sports and fitness theme, including several outdoor events for kids and their families.

In celebration and commemoration of Independence Day, Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans held its annual picnic on the Saturday prior to the 4th of July weekend. The event which featured live entertainment and a picnic lunch served to more than 1,000 also had the Purple Heart Memorial Wall on display at the event.

June 30 marked the grand opening of Philly Pretzel Factory, located in a storefront space just outside the entrance of H-E-B Plus!. The store is the first Philly Pretzel Factory in the state of Texas, with franchise owners looking to open more in the coming years.