Meals on Wheels able to expand coverage with freezer donation

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Copperas Cove’s Meals on Wheels received a brand new freezer on Monday which will enable the group to provide even more meals to the community.

Clarence Enochs, president of the Morning Exchange Club of Copperas Cove, heard about Cove’s Meals on Wheels’ need for the appliance and members of the group quickly gathered and donated the money for the new freezer.

Lowe’s gave a discount of 50 percent and delivered the appliance for free. Obtaining the new freezer was made possible through the combined efforts of Clarence Enochs, Bo Roldan, Joann Courtland, Trudy Boton, Ronnie Viss, Annabelle Smith, Aaron Manzak with the Society for Leadership and Success at Texas A&M Central Texas, and Mayor Frank Seffrood.

Lowe’s employees Angie Sargent, Department Manager of Appliances for the Killeen Lowe’s; Debbie Peredo, Delivery Department Manager; and Josh Alvarez, driver, made sure the group could get a good deal on the freezer and delivered the brand new appliance to the senior center.

“It’s amazing,” said Christy Pierce, the chief operations officer for Hill Country Community Action Association. “We have so much support…Without their help and support, we wouldn’t be able to run these programs.”

Eloina “Bo” Roldan, a nutrition aide for Meals on Wheels in Copperas Cove said the new freezer will be able to hold up to 230 meals. Roldan was extremely grateful for the new freezer and for everyone who made it possible for them to obtain the appliance.