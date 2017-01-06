Lampasas gymnastics center moving to Copperas Cove

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Nick and Monica Pierce, owners of Fierce-Pierce Gymnastics in Lampasas, are moving their gym from its present location to the former site of GymKix at 815 E. Bus. 190 in Copperas Cove.

The move has come about because the building they presently lease is in the process of being sold to the city of Lampasas and will eventually become the town’s civic center.

The Pierces said they’ve looked throughout the area for a place with ceilings high enough and space large enough to do what they do: train children of all ages in gymnastics, dance, cheer, as well as jiu-jitsu, along with offering birthday parties and summer camps. They announced to their students and families in mid-December about the decision to move their gym to Copperas Cove.

“I’ve told parents, we just hope that it’s a smooth transition,” Monica said. “Nick and I are believers and have faith that this is the direction God wants us to go.” She said during the time period of learning the building was being purchased by someone else and while looking for a new location, they relied on their faith to carry them through.

Monica said with the move, they’re working to secure vans to help transport students to Cove from out of town, with some parents and students planning to carpool to Cove.

The Pierces both have decades of experience in gymnastics, both competitive and coaching, as does their programs director, Adam Hubbard, who has both competed and coached gymnastics on the national level.

Monica Pierce was a competitive gymnast, first starting at the age of three through around age 16.

“Competitive gymnastics was basically my life. I traveled quite a bit, trained with national teams, went to Marta and Bela (Karolyi)’s ranch. I definitely found the love for the sport to ward the end, and it was when I trained with Adam.” She coaches the teen competitive teams as well as administrates at the gym.

When Nick was a young boy, he said gymnastics was a way for him to channel his energy. He got his first start working in a gym at age 16 and also helped start the program at his high school while still a student in the Garland area.

“We went from nobody to 24 boys when I was a senior when I left,” he said. “I was captain my junior and senior years, did cheerleading for two years.” He was the district rings champion and didn’t make it to regionals due to grades, but kept on with gymnastics and began coaching and studied from level 0 to as high as he could. Along the way he has worked at smalltown gyms to larger corporate gyms.

The Pierces are now busily preparing the approximately 11,000-square-foot space and configuring it for their gymnasium. They will be in the new building on Jan. 17, with Fierce Pierce Gymnastics’ last day to occupy the other building being Jan. 15. They plan to hold a grand opening in February.

Along with their regular gymnastics classes, both recreational and competitive, as well as dance and martial arts, the Pierces will offer Open Gym every Friday from 7-9 p.m.

“It’s open to everyone, members and non-members alike,” said Nick.

Monica said one of the things she hopes to do at this location is to open their doors to at-risk youth, especially those of high school age, to teach them the trade, coaching, as well as learning office work.

The Pierces are still relatively new to Central Texas, having moved from the DFW area when they purchased the former Tumbleweeds gym in Lampasas in late spring 2016.

Monica said they’re not looking to pull anyone from GymKix, the gymnastics, dance and cheer facility in Copperas Cove which has been in business since 1999.