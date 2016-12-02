Holiday concerts bring beautiful music to Cove

By DEBORAH KELLEY

Special to Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove High School Bands will present their annual Christmas Concert on Tuesday, December 6 at 7 p.m. at the Lea Ledger Auditorium. Performing groups include the Concert Band, Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble

The Lea Ledger Auditorium will be beautifully decorated in red and green with strings of lights and garland to compliment the festive music. The Lea Ledger Auditorium technical crew, supervised by Thomas Kelley, will also add special lighting and stage effects to enhance the performance.

The CCHS Band and Guard Booster Club will sponsor a gift basket fundraiser held during the intermissions. The concert will be followed by a reception in the band hall. Orders for CDs of the concert will be available in the lobby at a cost of $15. The Lea Ledger Auditorium is located at 400 S. 25th Street in Copperas Cove. This concert is free and open to the public.