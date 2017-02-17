Fort House Spouses’ Club selling Wild West tickets

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

On Friday, March 3 from 7-11 p.m., Club Hood will be transformed into the wild west complete with casino games to include blackjack and roulette, along with a wild west jail and a photo station.

Wild West Night is one of the major fundraisers for the Fort Hood Spouses’ Club, the members of which raise more than $50,000 annually which goes back into local communities in the form of community outreach grants and student scholarships.

Presale tickets are $10 at www.universe.com/wildwest , or $15 at the door, with the event open to the public age 21 and over.

The night will also feature live music, live and silent auctions, hors d’oevres, and a cash bar.

Sara Harrison, Wild West Night chair, said the group has been working diligently on a wide variety of auction prizes.

“As always, the Patriotic Peace Makers have donated a beautiful handmade Texas themed quilt. We have a kayak and accessories promised from 1BCT,” Harrison said. “The 89th MP BDE is donating a camping themed auction item with tent, chairs, cooler and everything you need for a successful camping trip! Extreme Cheer in Killeen is donating a year’s tuition! Finally, a wheelbarrow gardening themed auction item from the Phantom Spouses. Oh, and lots of baskets geared around beer, bourbon and other spirits.”

She said they are working on a San Antonio getaway and many, many other items which will be up for either live or silent auction.

Those who attend are encouraged to put on their “Wild West” best to join in the fun for a cause.

Among the Copperas Cove organizations which received funds from the Fort Hood Spouses Club in 2016 were the Coryell County Rainbow Room, which received a grant in the amount of $750; the Coryell County Child Welfare Board, which received $500; the Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen, which received $1,000; and Pink Warrior Angels, which received $1,000.

Those groups along others received a grand total of $42,000 which was presented in May 2016. Other groups included Operation Homefront, the Fort Hood USO, Texas A&M University Central Texas Food Pantry, Heritage House of Central Texas, Semper Fi Fund, Food Care Center Killeen, Quilts of Valor, Santa’s Workshop, Dogs on Deployment, and the Bell County Child Warfare Board also among those receiving funds. A total of $21,750 went to the Fort Hood Area Military Family Member Scholarship Fund, earmarked for student scholarships.

The group also holds a holiday bazaar in November and a golf scramble in addition to the Wild West Night

Membership is open to spouses of all ranks, and 20 percent of the membership can be made up of local women who would like to be part of the cause.