Exchange Club hears from head of Korean War Veterans Association
Fri, 2016-10-07 05:00 News Staff
Special to Leader-Press
The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove met on September 23 at Lil’ Tex Restaurant. President Inez Faison opened the meeting, Dr. Parker Bogue offered the invocation, and Club Member Ira Brand led the Pledge of Allegiance. Guest members were introduced which included CCISD Deputy Superintendent Richard Kirkpatrick, Chaplain Tony Smith, Pink Warrior Angels Advocate Anita Nesler, Pink Warrior Angels Advocate Richard Nesler, Women’s Army Corps Veterans Association President Adrienne Evans Quickley, and Women’s Army Corps Veterans Association Second Vice Renee Jackson. Two visitors from Killeen Families in Crisis, Bertha Angeles and Nina Mendoza, were also present.
During the opening announcements, President Inez Faison shared details about the Golden Deeds Award Ceremony. The event will take place on Saturday, October 8 at the Holy Family Catholic Church Social Hall at 6:30 p.m. The club will recognize Bill Minton. Minton has been a lifelong volunteer dedicated to serving the community of Copperas Cove.
On October 22, the Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove will work a half-day at Exchange Sunshine Home Apartments as part of the National Day of Service Make Difference Day. The club will be painting safety zones on the pavement, cutting down trees and clearing shrubbery at the residence.
On November 17, the Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove and the City of Copperas Cove will be sponsoring the Feast of Sharing taking place at the Copperas Cove Civic Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The club will be serving a free Thanksgiving dinner to members of the community. Tickets will be available starting November 1 at Clear Creek Meadows Apartments, Housing Authority, Boys & Girls Club, My Brother’s House Food Pantry, Exchange Sunshine Apartments, Cove House and the Copperas Cove Senior Center.
Past Secretary Pat Thomas then introduced Korean War Veterans Association President Eddie Bell Sr. Bell began by introducing his wife, who is also a member of the Korean War Veterans Association and acknowledged Proudly We Hail Recipient John Consentino Sr., who is also a Korean War Veteran. Bell explained the goals of the Korean War Veterans Association.
“The organization calls attention to the war, so this moment in history will not be forgotten,” Bell said. He felt his role was to move the legacy forward. He reminded members that the war took place from 1950 to 1953 and within these three years, 56,000 soldier died. “We lost a lot of American Fighters,” Bell shared. “Your fathers, grandfathers and relatives did an honorable thing, and we can get the story right.” He explained the firsts of the war which included the combat role and the minority participation. “It was the first time minorities pushed into combat and became brothers in arms. Together they went hand in hand in the frozen war.” Bell closed by asking members to continue honoring these veterans who often wear the Korean War patch on the brims of their caps. Past President Dennis Ayres gave Korean War Veterans Association President Mr. Eddie Bell Sr. a gift for his presentation.
Families in Crisis Representative Bertha Angeles also addressed the club and explained Families in Crisis’ role which includes assisting victims of domestic violence, victims of sexual assault, veterans and the homeless population. Also, Angeles expressed her concern about the large population number and amount of veterans needing housing and services. “Our numbers are extremely high, and about two months ago 30 percent of the clientele were veterans.” To help meet the needs of the veterans, Families in Crisis has partnered with the Veteran’s Administration to work in conjunction with the VA to do transitional housing. Veterans can receive outreach services and help with their finances. The populations are also referred to other agencies if the center is unable to provide specific services. Angeles made a request for toiletries and asked for volunteers.
Following the presentations, President Inez Faison held the Cumulative Scholarship Auction. The auction item was donated by Club Member Andrea Byrd. Funds from the auction provide $1,000 scholarships for two Copperas Cove High School students. Funds from the auction totaled $480. Club Member Marsha Siler closed the meeting by asking members to join in the reading of the Exchange Covenant of Service. The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove meets the second and fourth Friday at Lil Tex Restaurant. The next meeting is October 14. For more information contact Inez Faison at (254) 681-7897.