Exchange Club hears from head of Korean War Veterans Association

Special to Leader-Press

The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove met on September 23 at Lil’ Tex Restaurant. President Inez Faison opened the meeting, Dr. Parker Bogue offered the invocation, and Club Member Ira Brand led the Pledge of Allegiance. Guest members were introduced which included CCISD Deputy Superintendent Richard Kirkpatrick, Chaplain Tony Smith, Pink Warrior Angels Advocate Anita Nesler, Pink Warrior Angels Advocate Richard Nesler, Women’s Army Corps Veterans Association President Adrienne Evans Quickley, and Women’s Army Corps Veterans Association Second Vice Renee Jackson. Two visitors from Killeen Families in Crisis, Bertha Angeles and Nina Mendoza, were also present.

During the opening announcements, President Inez Faison shared details about the Golden Deeds Award Ceremony. The event will take place on Saturday, October 8 at the Holy Family Catholic Church Social Hall at 6:30 p.m. The club will recognize Bill Minton. Minton has been a lifelong volunteer dedicated to serving the community of Copperas Cove.

On October 22, the Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove will work a half-day at Exchange Sunshine Home Apartments as part of the National Day of Service Make Difference Day. The club will be painting safety zones on the pavement, cutting down trees and clearing shrubbery at the residence.