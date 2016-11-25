Excel Club holds first “One Nation Under God program

Special to Leader-Press

The EXCEL Club of Copperas Cove High School and the High School United Teens Service EXCEL Club held their first One Nation Under God program on November 12 at the Copperas Cove High School cafeteria.

The One Nation Under God project was created by the National Exchange in 1964, specifically to build a greater respect for the Pledge of Allegiance, but its mission also includes “to promote increased use of the Pledge in schools and at public gatherings; to combat all efforts to remove the words ‘under God’ from the Pledge; to encourage and promote religious services by local churches on Thanksgiving Day or Thanksgiving eve; to promote attendance at such services to members and non-members; and to prayerfully thank God for the blessings of liberty bestowed on America.”

The American flag and Texas flag were posted by the Copperas Cove High School Color Guard. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Jaylen Peterson and Myrakyle Taylor conducted the invocation.

After a short break for refreshments, EXCEL Club President Taylor Flores introduced guests in attendance, including the Copperas Cove Mayor Frank Seffrood, Texas District Regional Director Geraldine Lorio, and Inez Faison, president of the Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove.

Amari Johnson then introduced the keynote speaker, Joe Burns, superintendent of the Copperas Cove Independent School District, who spoke on the importance of “One Nation Under God.”

At the conclusion of his address, Burns was presented a certificate of appreciation from Taylor.

Hannah Desmond led everyone in reciting the National Exchange Covenant of Service, ending the program.

EXCEL Clubs serve their communities and ultimately their country in keeping with the club’s vision of “a strong America, safe communities and unified people.”

The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove sponsors both EXCEL clubs, totaling about 60 members.