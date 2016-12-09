Dodgeball for Blue Santa

The Copperas Cove Police Department and the Copperas Cove Fire Department faced off in a round of dodgeball on Saturday evening at the S.C. Lee Junior High School Gymnasium. The police department came out victorious, narrowly beating the fire department 8-7. The night was to benefit Blue Santa, with an estimated $500-600 worth of toys being collected for local children. Vesna Codougan, Blue Santa director for Copperas Cove, said the organizations is helping more than 270 families in Copperas Cove and Pidcoke this Christmas season. The application period for 2016 ended Wednesday, with toys to be distributed on Dec. 14.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Copperas%20Cove%20Leader-PressID141/