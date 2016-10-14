Cove Terrace to celebrate anniversary tomorrow

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Gibson’s. Bill’s $ Store. Piggly Wiggly. King’s Bowling Alley. Storm’s Burgers. Barker’s Furniture.

Mention these names to any longtime Covite and they’ll tell you the names all have one thing in common: they once had homes in Cove Terrace Shopping Center, now a fixture in the city for five decades.

Tomorrow from 2-6 p.m., the businesses at Cove Terrace Shopping Center are holding a party to celebrate the shopping center’s 50 years of being home to many businesses throughout the years and looking forward to the years to come.

At the July gathering of The Network, Quine Associates property manager Jennie Snelling, the leasing agent for Cove Terrace Shopping Center, announced that the center was planning an October event with a 1960’s theme.

Since then, Cove Terrace business owners have gotten on board with the celebration, with drawings for gift cards from Cove Terrace businesses

Waffle Cone will be offering free ice cream samples and Pam’s Place will be open special hours, from noon until 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Those who attend are encouraged to dress in their best 60’s outfit and free tote bags will be given out to the first 100 who show up.

Local band Rare Dog will provide live entertainment throughout the afternoone and the Five Hills Art Guild will provide face painting.