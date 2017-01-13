City to see larger sales tax check for January

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The City of Copperas Cove will see a fatter sales tax rebate for January 2017 than it in January 2016,

The check, in the amount of $346,873.12, is 11.57 percent more than the city received at the beginning of last year.

On Wednesday, the Texas comptroller’s office released its monthly sales tax revenue report for cities and counties throughout the state.

Comptroller Glenn Hegar said he is sending cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing district $647.4 million in local sales tax allocations for January, 4.9 percent more than in January 2016.

These allocations are based on sales made in November by businesses that report tax monthly.

Gatesville’s sales tax rebate is $165,844.21, up 8.02 percent from last January’s $153,523.12. Kempner is receiving $11,761.03 in sales tax rebates, up 20.2 percent from the $9,790.57 it received in January 2016.

The city of Lampasas is receiving $150,661.64, up 9.17 percent from the $138,002.54 it received in January 2016.

The monthly sales tax rebate for the city of Killeen amounts to $1,746,622.22, up 7.05 percent from last January’s $1,631,475.33.

Harker Heights saw an increase of 2.3 percent with rebates totaling $505,274.41, compared to last January’s $493,904.66. Belton will receive $353,707.28 in sales tax rebates, up 3.82 percent from the $340,675.04 it received in January 2016.