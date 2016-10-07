Candidate forum set for Monday with AARP

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Copperas Cove voters will have the opportunity to hear from the candidates running for three positions on the Copperas Cove city council on Monday, Oct. 10.

AARP chapter 1359 is holding a “Meet the Candidates” forum at noon, at Grace United Methodist Church, 101 W. Avenue F.

The event is free and open to the public. Voters will have the chance to ask questions as well.

Monday’s forum is the first of two being held by groups in the city, with the second forum being hosted at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m., the Saturday before early voting begins for the Nov. 8 election.

At the Oct. 22 forum, questions from the floor will be accepted. Afterward, light refreshments will be served and the candidates will be available for a meet and greet.

In the race for city council place 3, incumbent Dan Yancey will face off against Victor Dery and Chuck Taylor.

Gary Kent, Clarence Enochs, Jay Manning, and Terry McDonald are all running for place 4 on the city council.

For city council place 5, Edward “Marc” Payne is running against incumbent Kirby Lack.

Tuesday, October 11, marks the last day to register to vote before Election Day.

Early voting will be held from Oct. 21 – Nov. 4.