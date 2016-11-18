Blue Santa holds open house in new office

By DAVID J. HARDIN

Cove Leader-Press

Blue Santa of Copperas Cove held an open house at its new offices located in the Cove Terrace Shopping Center, on Tuesday evening.

According to Blue Santa President Vesna Codougan, the organization is always trying to make an impact on those families who truly need help with getting Christmas gifts for their children.

“Without the help of generous donations from the community in the form of fundraisers, and local business partners none of this would be possible,” she said.

One of those partners in the community is the Samoai Texas Christian Church of Fort Hood. Last Sunday the church held a breakfast fundraiser for Blue Santa.

Pastor Menise Sasa presented a check to Codougan and Blue Santa for $2,150 on Tuesday night.

Sasa has been with the Smoai Texas Christian Church since 1998.

“Helping with the Blue Santa fundraiser helps teach all of our Sunday school children how to give, and help others, and it is important part of our church’s message of love.”

“It is a very fulfilling joy because you are giving willingly,” said Mali Sasa, the pastor’s wife.

Kathy McCain has been volunteering with Blue Santa for 15 years and she says that she got involved because she is just a giving person and wants to help in any way that she can.

Christine Williams is a volunteer for Blue Santa and she said it’s always great helping make a difference in the lives of so many local families. She has been with the program for four years.

In 1999, a group of volunteers from the community came together to discuss the holiday season and found that there was a need that would help families in need of gifts for Christmas.

Blue Santa of Copperas Cove is a part of the national Blue Santa program. It is an 501(C)3 non-profit and run by a board of officers.

Blue Santa’s goal each year is to help families in need by providing Christmas toys for children between the ages of 0 and 16 years. These toys are provided so that kids will be able to wake up on Christmas morning and have a present to unwrap.

Monetary and toy donations are received from community individuals, local businesses and other organizations.

The Blue Santa team works all year to prepare for the giving season. They hold several different fundraisers throughout the year.

Blue Santa Office will be accepting applications today from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and tomrrrow from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Blue Santa Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday Nov. 26, at the Hills of Cove Golf Course. On Sunday, Dec. 4h Blue Santa will be part of the Tri-County Toy Run that starts in Temple and ends at Ogletree Gap Park.

For more information about Blue Santa, please feel free to stop by the office, 130 Cove Terrace Shopping Center in Copperas Cove, or call them at (254) 449-3944.