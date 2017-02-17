Annual Fishin’ in the Park set for Saturday

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Anglers of all ages are invited to attend Saturday’s annual Fishing in the Park from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Duck Pond at Copperas Cove City Park.

The pond will be freshly stocked by Texas Parks & Wildlife with plenty of fish ready for catching at the free event.

This year, the Copperas Cove Bass Club will be on hand, said Sarah Rodriguez, the City of Copperas Cove’s tourism coordinator. “There will be certificates awarded for the first 10 children who catch their limit. There is a casting game and there will be raffle prizes awarded (children’s fishing poles, and children’s tackle boxes).”

A limited amount of fishing gear will be available from Parks and Recreation, so those who attend are encouraged to bring their own bait and tackle.

All Texas Parks and Wildlife regulations will apply during Fishing in the Park.

For further information please contact Parks and Recreation at (254)542-2719.