‘Nosey’ butterfly migrating through South Central Texas

By AGRILIFE

Special to Leader-Press

What may appear to some to be a butterfly invasion in South Central Texas is really just an annual migration of the American snout butterfly, said Molly Keck, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service entomologist for Bexar County.

“Right now these snout butterflies are migrating through the region in huge numbers on their way toward the Rio Grande River area,” Keck said

She said the insect gets its name from the elongated mouthparts called “palps” that extend from the head.

“They are small- to medium-sized butterflies that are much smaller than a monarch and also a bit smaller than a painted lady,” Keck explained. “They have orange and brown markings and blend in perfectly with the bark of trees. When flying, they can look like a small leaf fluttering in the wind.”

Keck said each year snouts make their migration, but their numbers correlate with the amount of rainfall and moisture available. She said other butterflies may be mixed in with the snouts, such as sulfurs and possibly some brushfooted butterflies, but those migrating in large numbers are most likely the American snout.