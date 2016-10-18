Warriors in pink run/walk for a cause

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Dozens of men and women decked out in pink showed their support for breast cancer awareness by participating in the Pink Warrior Angels’ 2nd Annual Pink Warrior Dash 5k run/ walk.

The 5k took place at the Copperas Cove City Park Saturday morning. Many had family or friends that had been through, or are currently going through, a cancer diagnosis. Some just wanted to race and were happy that their entry fees will go toward a good cause. 62 people pre-registered for the event, and many registered for the 5k on Saturday.

The 1st place overall finisher of the 5k was Alex Wilson with a time of 22:50. 1st place male and 2nd place overall was Christian Riedenaur with a time of 23:36. Chellie Cannon finished in 3rd place with a time of 24:39.