Volunteer support brings back school Christmas store

Special to Leader-Press

No long lines, no crowded stores and no items on backorder for students who shopped in the Martin Walker Peppermint Village Christmas Store sponsored by the Parent Teacher Association.

The store, which had been missing from the school for the last couple of years, allows the students to do their Christmas shopping. Thanks to an abundance of parent and community volunteers, the store returned to the school this year.

School librarian Teresa Garrett said the store is a great way for students to learn how to budget their money while shopping for others.

