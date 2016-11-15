VFW Post 8577 honors veterans with 47th annual parade down Main Street

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Cannon fire signaled the start of the 47th annual Veterans Day parade, held by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577.

After the smoke cleared, more than 50 groups headed out along the route that began at the post on Veterans Avenue and continued to Main Street, then Avenue D.

Hundreds of residents lined the streets of the parade route and waved American flags which were distributed by the Exchange Club of Copperas Cove, to honor those who served in the armed forces.