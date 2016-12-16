Trustees approve purchases in final meeting of 2016

By BRITTANY FHOLER Cove Leader-Press

TThe Copperas Cove Independent Board of Trustees approved major purchases and recognized Christmas card decorating winners as well as the Campus Communications Liaisons of each campus at their Tuesday evening meeting.

After the pledges and the invocation, the board recognized Steve Schwausch, who is retiring as CCISD’s Director of Maintenance after 27 years of service, and Beverly Miracle, a special education teacher retiring after 23 years of service, 10 with CCISD.

The board also recognized the top three winners of the CCISD Holiday Card contest as well as the winner of the Lemonade Day Holiday Card contest.

Alyssa Walker, a 7th grader at S.C. Lee Junior High, won third place; Nicole Thorpe, a senior at Copperas Cove High School, won second place; and Elissa Dean, also a senior at CCHS, won first place in the CCISD Holiday Card contest. Sophia Moore, a 4th grader at Clements/ Parsons Elementary, won the Lemonade Day Holiday Card contest.

The board also recognized the Campus Communications Liaisons receiving the Newsmaker award for the first quarter. Several recipients were not present to receive their award but their principals were.

The Mae Stevens Newsmaker was Livia McDonald. The Clements/ Parsons Newsmaker was Jera Freeman. The Hettie Halstead Newsmaker was Alicia Pelkey. The House Creek Newsmaker was Sabrina Rivera. The Fairview/ Miss Jewell Newsmaker was July Kelley. The Martin Walker Newsmaker was Teresa Garrett. The Williams/Ledger Newsmaker was Edith Natividad. The Copperas Cove Junior High School Newsmaker was Keri Fox. The S.C. Lee Newsmaker was Tammy Boast. For CCHS, the award went the different club and organization reporters. The Crossroads Newsmaker was Sharon Whitis.

After the recognitions, the board moved on to approve new hires, such as the new Assistant Principal at CCHS, Sue Sitton, who was present at the board meeting. The board also approved the purchase of 200 Boxlight P12 projectors and Soundlite speakers totaling $300,666, and projector cables which cost a total of $31,304, that will be installed in grades 6-12 classrooms as part of the “Classroom of Tomorrow” platform.

The board approved the authorization of CCISD to use the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPDA).

They also approved bids from vendors for categories including Athletics Trainer, Supplies and Equipment; Awards and Incentives; Performance Uniforms; Instructional Supplies; Transportation; Technology; and Miscellaneous. These items will be purchased with budgeted funds.

The board approved a budget amendment, allowing the transfer of $120,000 from the Food Service Fund to Function 35- Food Services for the purchase of a freightliner split refrigerated truck, which was also approved later on in the meeting.

The board approved the decision to proceed with the design phase of the final phase of parking lot work at Copperas Cove High School, replacing the main drive that runs from South 13th St. through the front of the campus and exits on North 25th St.

The board also approved the decision to move forward with the design phase of the project to expand the cafeteria at House Creek Elementary School, which has been proven to be too small to accommodate the students, leading to the total lunchtime lasting more than two hours and the serving areas being very congested.

The board also approved the district’s third phase of implementation of Senate Bill 149, which allows school districts to make provisions for students’ graduation requirements who do not pass the STAAR test.

Winter Break is December 16- January 3.