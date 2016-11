By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Trinity Lutheran Church is hosting its annual German Sausage Fest on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The event will be held again at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, located at 1206 W. Ave. B.

Dinner plates will be on sale consisting of the sausage and sides, with plates costing $6 for children under 12 and $9 for adults.