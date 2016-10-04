Teacher’s talent becomes reward for students

By JERA FREEMAN

Special to Leader-Press

Jessica Johnson sat very still, hardly containing the excitement inside herself. But she knew that one sudden move could ruin the masterpiece.

Johnson was one of several Clements/Parsons Elementary students who earned the reward to have their faces turned into a work art by school paraprofessional Wilford Elmore. Students at that campus are rewarded with a faux school currency known as Bee Bucks for excellent behavior. Students can be given Bee Bucks from any staff member when they are displaying exceptional behavior. The school-wide rules are for students to be safe, be respectful, be responsible, be ready, and always be your best. School administrators are focusing on the positive behavior and rewarding students when they exhibit one of the school rules or show awesome character.

Students have just as many ways to spend their Bee Bucks as they do to earn them. Added to the list of incentives this year was face painting by Elmore which costs 100 Bee Bucks. Elmore teaches art classes through the year to all students, kindergarten through fifth, and even hosts an Art and Ukulele Club afterschool for students.