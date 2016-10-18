St. Martin’s youth gather donations for Copperas Cove soup kitchen

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Members of the St. Martin’s Episcopal Church’s youth group gathered donations for the Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen on Sunday.

The group met at the Copperas Cove HEB to purchase food and cleaning supplies which will be given to the Soup Kitchen on Wednesday.

Brittany Hernandez, the director of the youth group, said the youth group has been shopping for Soup Kitchen supplies once a month since June. In prior months, the group had a $50 budget to spend for the Soup Kitchen, but this month they had a $75 budget.