CCLP/FILE - Eco Harvest has interactive, hands-on exhibits along with information to show how to live more environmentally friendly.

Sixth annual Eco Harvest set for Friday, Saturday

Tue, 2016-10-11 05:00 News Staff
By LYNETTE SOWELL
Cove Leader-Press
 
Keeping the world green and clean—being a superhero—is the theme of this weekend's seventh annual Eco Harvest, sponsored by Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful.
 
On Friday, CCISD fourth graders will have a day-long field trip for the event, to be held at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
 
EcoHarvest has interactive, hands-on exhibits along with information to show how to live more environmentally friendly.
 
 
 

