Seventh annual Eco Harvest set for Friday, Saturday

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Keeping the world green and clean—being a superhero—is the theme of this weekend's seventh annual Eco Harvest, sponsored by Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful.

On Friday, CCISD fourth graders will have a day-long field trip for the event, to be held at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.

EcoHarvest has interactive, hands-on exhibits along with information to show how to live more environmentally friendly.