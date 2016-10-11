Seventh annual Eco Harvest set for Friday, Saturday
Tue, 2016-10-11 05:00 News Staff
By LYNETTE SOWELL
Cove Leader-Press
Keeping the world green and clean—being a superhero—is the theme of this weekend's seventh annual Eco Harvest, sponsored by Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful.
On Friday, CCISD fourth graders will have a day-long field trip for the event, to be held at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
EcoHarvest has interactive, hands-on exhibits along with information to show how to live more environmentally friendly.