School board to hold monthly meeting tonight

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees will hold its monthly meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the administration board room, located at 703 W. Ave. D.

A number of purchases exceeding $25,000 are up for a formal vote tonight, with all planned purchases coming from budgeted funds. These include field lighting upgrades for the Copperas Cove High School Football Practice Field Lighting, at $115,200; an upgrade of auditorium lights at Lea Ledger Auditorium, $43,706; a forklift for the CCISD warehouse, $24,985; scoreboard replacements totaling $39,150 for the CCHS softball field, S.C. Lee’s Hanke Stadium and gym; tennis court seating shade covers, $36,710.32; LED marquee signs for eight campuses, at $317,500; and an age-appropriate, ADA compliant playground replacement for Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy at $74,177.

The board will also consider and take action on the employment of a Department of Defense