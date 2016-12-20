Relay of Life of Copperas Cove and Lampasas join forces to fight cancer

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove and Lampasas Relay For Life event lead teams joined forces on Saturday morning for their first fundraiser together at Applebees in Copperas Cove, where they held a pancake breakfast.

In addition to an all-you-can-eat meal of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage and potatoes, along with juice and coffee, the event featured both Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Mandy Oster, event team leader for Relay for Life Copperas Cove, said this year the two Relay groups have teamed up in their fundraising efforts leading up to, and including, their 2017 events. The group will be called Relay For Life Lampasas-Copperas Cove.

